Tranche Finance Trading Up 6.2% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $53,840.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104395 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

