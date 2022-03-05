Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TMCI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

