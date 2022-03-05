Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a P/E ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.