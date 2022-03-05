Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 145,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.