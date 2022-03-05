Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tricon Residential updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $51,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $20,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $16,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

