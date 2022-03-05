Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,769,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,110,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.