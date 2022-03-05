Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

