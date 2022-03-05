Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 28,925 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 417.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.72. 300,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

