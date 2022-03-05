Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $121.41. 5,911,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

