Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. The company had a trading volume of 339,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.65 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.