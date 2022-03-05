Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.