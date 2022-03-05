Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

