Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

