TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

TPVG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

