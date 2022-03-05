TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

