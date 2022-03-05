Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lazydays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LAZY opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

