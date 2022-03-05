Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TSGTY stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

