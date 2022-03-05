Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TSGTY stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)
