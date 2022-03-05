Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 74,565 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,565 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,070 shares of company stock valued at $421,583.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

