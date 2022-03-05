Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,593. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.