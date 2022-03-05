Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,352 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $7,611,302.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.