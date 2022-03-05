Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

