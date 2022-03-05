Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the January 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.06) to GBX 77 ($1.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

