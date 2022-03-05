Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 8,600 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

