Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

CASS stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.