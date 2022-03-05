Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 788.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 129,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 185,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.