Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

OPY stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $547.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

