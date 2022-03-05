Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.87 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

