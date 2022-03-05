Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

