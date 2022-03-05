Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 31,889 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NREF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.91.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.