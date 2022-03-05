Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 34,846 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $84,703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

