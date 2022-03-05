Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.