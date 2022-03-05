Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 464.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

