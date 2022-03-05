Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.90 Per Share

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 330 ($4.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £647.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($95,263.65).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

