U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

