U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $192,208.50 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

