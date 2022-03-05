UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $63.99 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $63,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amcor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

