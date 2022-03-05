UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $72.61 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $72,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

