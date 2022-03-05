UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,224,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $79,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $34.13 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

