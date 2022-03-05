UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,954,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $84,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

