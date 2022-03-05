UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $257,989,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after buying an additional 505,886 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

