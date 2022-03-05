UBS Group AG Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 250.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 106,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

