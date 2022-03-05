UBS Group AG Has $10.84 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.59 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

