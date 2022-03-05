UBS Group AG Sells 56,887 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

PKG stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

