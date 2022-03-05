UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

HESM opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

