UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

