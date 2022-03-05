UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

