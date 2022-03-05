United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

