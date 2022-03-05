United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.98

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1976957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $3,906,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $3,663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Steel by 15.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 24.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 478,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

