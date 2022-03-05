United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,044,720.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
