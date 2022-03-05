United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,044,720.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

